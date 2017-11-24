One shot outside Missouri mall, brawls close Alabama shopping center as Black Friday begins

One person was shot outside a Missouri mall as swarms of shoppers looking for Black Friday deals saw chaos pop up throughout the country.

An unidentified 19-year-old received life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a center in the college town of Columbia late Thursday night, according to KMIZ.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting at the mall, which was open until midnight on Thanksgiving as would-be savers began looking for deals before the unofficial commercial holiday began.

Another shopping center in Alabama saw an outbreak of violence Thursday, with brawls shutting down a late-night session early.

Police in Hoover, outside Birmingham, broke up fights at the Riverchase Galleria outside Birmingham, with Al.com reporting that one person was treated for injuries by paramedics.

