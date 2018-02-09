Online Community Rips Macy's For Muslim-Friendly Clothing Line

Macy’s has come under fire after announcing an upcoming fashion collection catered to Muslim shoppers, featuring hijabs and more modest clothing options.

The nationwide retailer has partnered with Verona Collection, a modern Islamic clothing boutique, founded by Lisa Vogl, who graduated from Macy’s minority- and woman-owned business development program in 2017.

On Verona Collection’s website, Vogl said her mission to create the fashion brand came after she converted to Islam and “had a stark realization: modest and fashionable clothing were both hard to acquire and difficult to afford.”

#Macy's new clothing to promote "diversity". While women in middle eastern countries are risking their lives to take the #hijab off, Macy's wants women in #America to put it on. #SaveOurCulture#SaveAmericanCulture

https://t.co/UK2ngZncaX — Gina (@GinaMarie497) February 8, 2018

The hijab is male domination and subjugation of women – as the brave women of Iran are trying to show the world. You're aiding and abetting this abuse. My family is done with @Macys. — Barrett Wiedeman (@barrettwiedemen) February 7, 2018

