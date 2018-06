E-commerce retail sales in the United States climbed 95 percent in the five years from 2011 to 2016, according to new data released by the Census Bureau.

In 2011, total E-commerce retail sales were $199,564,000,000, according to the bureau. By 2016, the latest year on record, they had climbed to $389,111,000,000.

The $389,111,000,000 in E-commerce retail sales in 2016 made up 8 percent of the nation’s $4,856,334,000,000 in total retail sales.

