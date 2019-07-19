Online Trolls Are Threatening to Raid Jeffrey Epstein's 'Orgy Island'

Online trolls are threatening to mimic the Area 51 raid by storming billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘orgy island’.

The /pol 4chan account on Gab highlighted one such post, in which the user reveals, “His island is 2 miles from my front porch.”

The post asserts that there are no police on the island to stop the raid and that the locals would be sympathetic to it.

“A 6 man team could take the island in under an hour,” states the post.

Several respondents to the post were enthusiastic about the idea.

“Good on them! Bring down Satan’s empire one brick at a time if we have to!” remarked one.

“USVI law is that all beaches are public accessible up to the tide line. Anyone can go to this island and stand on any beach that may be present,” said another.

However, others expressed concern that any “raid” of the island would destroy evidence against Epstein.

“They might accidentally destroy or ruin evidence. I don’t wanna see that scumbag walk on a technicality!” commented one.

“What if it gets used to say the site has been compromised and evidence has been planted. Not too smart imo,” added another.

As we previously highlighted, the island, known to Epstein as Little St. James but to locals as “orgy island” or “pedo island,” looks virtually deserted if high quality drone footage is anything to go by.

