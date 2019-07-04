Online Tyranny Will Destroy America

The Project Veritas investigation that was blatantly censored for revealing high-level Google employees declaring totalitarian bias and a deep disregard for the Constitution and the human rights of American citizens, is experiencing the Streisand effect.

For those of you that don’t know what that is, The Streisand effect is a phenomenon that occurs when important information is censored and results in the unintended consequence of publicizing the information more widely.

Google and Facebook backed think tanks like the Cato Institute and the American Enterprise Institute are injecting a fear propaganda campaign against Senator Josh Hawley’s Bill calling to remove the CDA section 230 immunity for tech platforms violating the agreement.

In 2018, tech giants Facebook and Google spent a combined $34 million on lobbyists to essentially turn the US Congress against the voice of the American people.

Meanwhile, Google announced it will block all anti-cancer, “anti-vax” and anti-GMO websites at the browser level as tech giant joins with the pharma Goliath nemesis.

How many Google employees and social media experts will be sent to stonewall and talk over the heads of a flabbergasted Congress before the totalitarian endgame is nipped in the bud?

Meanwhile, what is happening to the voice of the legitimate outrage of American citizens?

And how long before the next shoe to drop will be that of censoring the speech of conservative Congressmen and the President?