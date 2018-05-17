Only 10 months prison for African rapist of Swedish woman because his crime ‘was not gross enough’

An Eritrean migrant who raped a Swedish woman in Uppsala was only sentenced to 10 months in prison because his crime ‘was not gross enough’, Fria Tider reports. He will also not be deported, because he may risk “persecution” in his home country of Eritrea.

The migrant, who turns out to be 19-years-old, pushed a Swedish woman against a wall in central Uppsala and raped her.

He received a sentence of only one year and three months in prison and escaped a minimum sentence of two years, because he claimed to be 18 at the time of the crime. With Sweden’s two-thirds rule applied to the sentence, it means the Eritrean will only be in prison for ten months.

The prosecutor demanded that the refugee teen, who was previously granted a temporary residence permit in Sweden, should be expelled to Africa.

However, according to Uppsala District Court, he will stay in Sweden after his short sentence. This is because, according to the court, it is not a “very serious crime” and it would not “cause serious danger to public order and safety to let him stay in Sweden”.

In addition, the Swedish Migration Board has found that the African is at risk of persecution, in case he is expelled to Eritrea, according to Uppsala’s District Court. Therefore the court rejected the expulsion claim.