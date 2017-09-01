Only at Newswars: Insider Says Google Greatest Threat to Conservatism

Image Credits: Christophe Morin/IP3 / Getty.

A former think tank program director and antitrust expert suggested he was fired after criticizing Google, warning the rise of monopolistic companies like Google are a threat to society – a fear validated after the company recently warned a conservative website to censor content or lose ad revenue.

Barry Lynn, the former director of the Open Markets program at New America, a prominent think tank in Washington DC, and the author of “Cornered: The New Monopoly Capitalism and the Economics of Destruction,” detailed his firing from the organization after publishing a piece praising the European Union’s decision to fine Google for violating antitrust laws.

Go to Newswars.com for the FULL STORY


Hannity: 'What we're seeing now is beyond media malpractice'

Trump favorite David Clarke resigns as sheriff

