Only at Newswars: Insider Says Google Greatest Threat to Conservatism

A former think tank program director and antitrust expert suggested he was fired after criticizing Google, warning the rise of monopolistic companies like Google are a threat to society – a fear validated after the company recently warned a conservative website to censor content or lose ad revenue.

Barry Lynn, the former director of the Open Markets program at New America, a prominent think tank in Washington DC, and the author of “Cornered: The New Monopoly Capitalism and the Economics of Destruction,” detailed his firing from the organization after publishing a piece praising the European Union’s decision to fine Google for violating antitrust laws.

