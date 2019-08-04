Only One Country In The World Has A Higher Homicide Rate Than The City Of Baltimore

Only one country in the world has a higher per capita homicide rate than the city of Baltimore.

According to WorldAtlas, the murder capital of the globe is Honduras — where there are 90.4 homicides per 100,000 people.

Baltimore, with 56 homicides per 100,000 people, edges out the number two spot ahead of Venezuela, where there are 53.7 homicides per 100,000 people. Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas is widely known as one of the world’s most dangerous cities with 122 homicides per 100,000 people.

ThinkProgress’ Zack Ford called the statistics into question, suggesting that President Donald Trump was mistaken when he claimed during a Thursday rally in Cincinnati that Baltimore had a higher homicide rate than Afghanistan.

Trump believes the homicide rate in Baltimore is higher than in all of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/4Jyos4kfdv — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) August 1, 2019

But according to WorldAtlas, the president was correct. Afghanistan ranked 95th out of the 216 countries compared with 6.5 homicides per 100,000. The United States as a whole ranked 111th with 4.7 homicides per 100,000, although a number of larger cities had much higher rates.

