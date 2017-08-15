Only Trump Can Save Arpaio from Obama DOJ “Revenge Prosecution”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Even as President Trump is considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio, lawyers for Arpaio have filed on Monday, Aug. 14, with the U.S. District Court two motions: one asking for acquittal, the other asking for a new trial.

Privately, those close to Sheriff Arpaio have confided to Infowars.com that only President Trump can intervene to stop a “revenge prosecution” being pursued by Obama-holdover attorneys in the Department of Justice and from a politically motivated judge determined not to give Arpaio a fair trial.

On July 31, U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton found Arpaio guilty of misdemeanor criminal contempt in an opinion she could have written her opinion before the trial even started – an opinion that made clear her prejudice from the start that Arpaio was guilty of misdemeanor civil contempt guilty conviction.

“A politically biased judge”

As Infowars.com has previously reported, Judge Susan R. Bolton in Phoenix, Arizona, tried Sheriff Arpaio under the wrong statute, largely because the statute of limitations had run out on the correct statute, and the incorrect statute allowed her to deny Sheriff Arpaio his right to a jury trial.

In the motions filed Monday, Mark Goldman, Goldman & Zwillinger, PLLC, Scottsdale, Arizona, the attorney representing Arpaio, argued that not only did Bolton demand Arpaio undergo a bench trial, she published her verdict by email, such that Arpaio first learned he had been found guilty by reading a newspaper – an abuse Goldman argued denied Arpaio his right to be present in court when the verdict was read.

Reading the motions filed by Goldman leaves no doubt the defense’s next step will be to file a formal federal ethics charge against Judge Bolton, should she deny the defense motions, as expected.

Despite uncontroverted testimony at the bench trial that the initial court order Arpaio was charged with violating was unclear and that Arpaio followed advice of counsel in attempting to comply with the court order, Bolton ruled on her own authority that the order was clear and that Arpaio willfully disregarded the court order given her judgment that Arpaio was biased against Hispanics.

The motions filed by Arpaio’s attorneys made clear their conclusion Bolton’s bias extended to viewing as incriminating Arpaio’s pleas that as sheriff of Maricopa County he had taken an oath to uphold all laws, including federal and state immigration laws, and that he had carried out his duties as sheriff attempting to honor that oath.

Now at 85-years-old, after a distinguished career that includes service in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953, service as a police officer in Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as working as a top federal drug enforcement officer in foreign countries and the United States. Arpaio, a former DEA narcotics agent and head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Justice, for Arizona, faces criminal charges that could see him convicted to six-months in jail if found guilty.

“A revenge prosecution”

Infowars.com has previously reported the case against Arpaio began with the 2007 traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of Ortega Melendres, a Mexican tourist who was a passenger in an automobile stopped in Cave Creek, Maricopa County.

Melendres charged the Maricopa County sheriff’s officers were “fundamentally stopping brown-skinned people with the pretext of looking for criminals.”

The case developed into a class action lawsuit that caught the attention of Tom Perez, then in the Civil Rights division of the Obama Justice Department.

Arpaio, a target of the Obama administration for years because of his determination to enforce strictly existing immigration laws, was seen by Perez as implementing in the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) a “systematic policy” that set law enforcement rules and procedures to be intentionally discriminatory to the rights of Hispanics.

Perez began his legal career as a LaRaza attorney in Maryland. He currently is Chair of the Democratic National Committee, a major force in moving the Democratic Party in a hard-left direction.

Arpaio, an early Trump supporter

Arpaio was one of Trump’s early supporters, endorsing Trump formally in a statement issued on Jan. 27, 2016.

“Donald Trump is a leader. He produces results and is ready to get tough in order to protect American jobs and families,” Arpaio said in a statement released by Trump’s campaign at that time. “I have fought on the front lines to prevent illegal immigration. I know Donald Trump will stand with me and countless Americans to secure our border.”

Starting in January 2016, Arpaio began appearing with Trump at campaign rallies, endorsing Trump’s promise to “build a wall” as a needed measure to enforce aggressively immigration laws already on the books.

“I have great respect for Sheriff Arpaio,” Trump said in an official campaign statement, accepting Arpaio’s endorsement. “We must restore law and order on the border and respect the men and women of our police forces. I thank him for his support of my policies and candidacy for president.”