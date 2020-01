Action 7 heads to the Women’s March to fight for the fact that only women can get periods. Feminists say they are trying to fight against the patriarchy while simultaneously giving up their unique experiences to men.

Also watch Hernandez and Libery Hangout’s Kaitlin Bennett trigger trans activists with this biological reality.

