Oops! Biden Admits Russian Election Interference is Fake News

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden admitted Russian interference in the 2016 election never took place.

“While Putin is trying to undo our elections, he IS undoing elections in Europe,” he said. “Look at what’s happening in Hungary, look what’s happening in Poland, look what’s happening. You think that would happen on my watch or Barack’s watch? You can’t answer that, but I promise it wouldn’t have, and it didn’t.”

Maybe he should have told Mueller two years ago!


