Oops! CNBC Shows Wrong Photos for Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard

CNBC mixed up photos for Democrat presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard, instead showing two different people in their place.

The graphic, aired Monday morning on the Squawk Box program, featured each presidential candidate and their fourth quarter fundraising totals.

Keen viewers, however, spotted embarrassing mix-up in the network’s reporting.

“This actually just happened. This is not fake,” wrote concerned Yang supporter Scott Santens on Twitter.

“CNBC screwed up the photos for both @AndrewYang and @TulsiGabbard in their reporting of Q4 fundraising totals.”

In Yang’s place was a photo of Geoff Yang, the founder of a private venture capital firm.

In Gabbard’s place, a photo of US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who dropped out of the presidential race in late August.

The network later issued an apology and showed the correct photos of the candidates.

“Now unfortunately earlier on this network we accidentally aired the wrong photos for both Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard and we apologize for that mistake.”

This isn’t the first time the mainstream media has misidentified Yang.

Last September, MSNBC showed Yang crowdsurfing atop a rally audience, while a lower-third graphic named “John Yang” as the crowdsurfer.

It should be noted Republican incumbent Donald Trump raised $46 million for his re-election campaign inQ4, outpacing leading Democrat fundraiser Bernie Sanders by at least $10 million.

