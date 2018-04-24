Open Borders Advocate Anally Raped by Migrant

A migrant anally raped an open borders advocate who hung out with him and his friend to prove she wasn’t “xenophobic.”

The migrants, who were from Afghanistan, had met the Swedish woman outside a pub and led her to their asylum center in Ljungby, where they raped and sexually assaulted her, according to the Växjö District Court.

The victim, who advocated against migrant deportations, told police she spent the night with them back in December because she had “never been afraid or worried about people from other countries.”

“I’ve always felt sorry for those who move because of war,” she said. “Others have instead thought they should go back home again, and I have opposed that.”

The suspects, Anwar and Fardin, were recently convicted of rape and sexual assault respectively, with Anwar sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

It’s common for migrants convicted of rape to receive light sentences in Sweden, despite the country’s new-found status as a rape capital of the world.

For example, last year five migrants were charged in connection to a gang rape, but were later acquitted.

The victim’s head was allegedly smashed into a staircase, knocking her unconscious, but somehow the court decided she wasn’t raped at all.

“No perpetrators should escape such a cruel and ruthless gang rape. This is the worst gang rape I have worked on in 26 years,” said the victim’s lawyer, Elisabeth Massi Fritz.

And in other shocking case, a Muslim migrant didn’t face charges for the rape of a 14-year-old because the court claimed he had “difficulties in interpreting” the word “no.”

The Hovrätten (royal court) of Western Sweden said the Iraqi, who had former convictions, had “suspected ADHD,” which, according to the court, gave him “difficulties in interpreting and interacting with other people as well as recognizing the standards he is expected to live up to.”

This despite video evidence of the underage girl resisting and repeatedly saying “no” during the sexual assault – and despite evidence indicating the girl was blackmailed by the migrant who reportedly threatened to harass her family.

