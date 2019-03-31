Open-Borders CNN Promotes 'Sanctuary' Activist Who Shielded Illegals from ICE Agents

On New Day Saturday, CNN co-hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul provided an unchallenged forum to an anti-deportation activist who recently went viral in a video showing him refusing to cooperate with ICE agents who were trying to arrest two illegal immigrants who were inside his car.

Blackwell and Paul are the same CNN weekend duo who last year infamously used their show to defend an illegal immigrant who was arrested by ICE and deported to Mexico without ever informing viewers that he was wanted for committing a homicide in his home country.

Apparently picking up on an article and video posted by the Washington Post, the segment began at 7:29 a.m. Eastern with footage of sanctuary activist Bryan MacCormack in his car arguing with ICE agents about whether their warrant gave them legal authority to force him to open his door to arrest his passengers as he insisted that the warrant had to be signed by a judge.

Law-enforcement officers should observe the legal niceties — but the argument’s a little audacious coming from people who advocate shamelessly for illegal immigrants.

Alex Jones breaks down how, according to the commissioner of Customs & Border Protection, America’s immigration system is at a breaking point as illegal aliens flood across the border and the government releases them into American cities as catch and release thrives. This is the UN’s plan to break our southern border.