Open Borders: Strasbourg Terrorist Evades Police, Escapes to Germany

The danger of Europe’s open borders was exposed once again after it was revealed that an Islamic terrorist who shot over a dozen people at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France while shouting “Allahu Akbar” and was a known extremist has likely escaped to Germany.

29-year-old Cherif Chekatt, a French citizen of Moroccan origin, killed at least 2 people and injured 12 others during the attack. He was already known to police and had an “S file” security risk, meaning he was a suspected extremist.

The incident was immediately treated as a terror attack after eyewitnesses reported that the man shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the shooting, meaning “God is Great” in Arabic.

The gunman was shot by police, who had earlier attempted to capture him during a raid on his apartment, but managed to escape after hijacking a taxi.

“There are concerns he may have escaped to Germany and vehicles are being checked at the border,” reports Sky News, emphasizing once again how Europe’s open border system leaves the continent vulnerable to terrorism.

Despite the gunman being a known extremist, he was able to flee the country by exploiting Europe’s lack of any border controls between France and Germany.

Almost two years ago, a failed Tunisian failed asylum seeker who killed 12 people and injured 56 after he drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin also escaped the country, traveling through the Netherlands, Belgium and France before reaching Italy.

While ISIS has not yet claimed last night’s attack in Strasbourg, the group’s supporters were celebrating the incident as soon as it was reported.

As we previously reported, at least three individuals who posed as “refugees” were connected to the 2015 Paris massacre, including the mastermind behind the plot, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who brazenly revealed how he exploited the migrant red carpet to plot bloodshed.

“My name and picture were all over the news yet I was able to stay in their homeland, plan operations against them and leave safely when doing so became necessary,” Abaaoud told Dabiq magazine.

The first Stade de France suicide bomber, Ahmad Almohammad, also used a fake Syrian passport to enter Europe as an asylum seeker via Greece.

In September 2016, former State Department Spokesperson Rear Admiral John Kirby admitted that ISIS was attempting to smuggle terrorists into the US by having them pose as refugees, commenting that he “wouldn’t debate the fact” that “there’s the potential for ISIS terrorists to try to insert themselves,” among Syrian refugees.

