Open Letter to James Woods

Dear James,



I wanted to write you a letter like we used to. Before thoughts became 280 characters or fewer, videos 140 seconds or less.



It’s about your twitter.



I read what you said: “until free speech is allowed on Twitter, I will not be permitted to participate in our democracy with my voice. As long as Jack Dorsey remains the coward he seems to be, my Twitter days are in the past.”



And I get it, I really do (apart from the being a famous actor bit, winning Emmy awards and Academy nominations and generally being Real James Woods, as opposed to ‘who the hell is Katie Hopkins?’).



But as right as you are about Twitter James, and as principled as you are to make a stand, at this moment in history, I think we have to put those good things to one side.



Because this fight is much greater than a corporate entity called Twitter, and certainly more important than a small, bearded boy called Jack.



It is about the people:

– the 2.1 million loyal souls who follow you and want to hear what you have to say.

– the 64 million decent Americans who voted for Trump and gave hope to the rest of us when (in Western Europe) we had none. I have pledged to kiss them, every single one.

– and this is about you.



You are a voice of sanity amongst the madness, speaking out for those who feel silenced.



You speak for those fearful of expressing an opinion because they have mortgages to pay, or families to feed.



A voice amplified to a clarion call when the Californian wildfires were burning. Your twitter became the place where hope spoke loudest and help could be found – no thought for politics, or personal views.



I know it can be lonely place, wondering what you are doing it for, wanting to say ‘to hell with this crap!’



But now is not the time for leaving. It is a time to hold the line and to keep speaking out.



It is about every American and other soul who looks to you to speak when they cannot.



We may not have freedom, James. But we have words, and yours are mighty.



Come back to twitter lovely man. Leave when this fight is done.



Respectfully yours,

Katie Hopkins xx



Katie joins David Knight to discuss the future for Europeans who increasingly don’t recognize their own “homeland.”