Operation 'Broken Heart': 1,700 Suspected Child Sex Predators Arrested In DOJ Sting

The Department of Justice announced the arrest of nearly 1,700 suspected online child sex offenders during a nationwide operation dubbed “Broken Heart.”

The two-month operation, conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children task forces in April to May, found 308 offenders suspected of producing child pornography or sexually abusing children, and rescued 357 children exploited by the trafficking network after reviewing over 18,500 complaints detailing “technology-facilitated crimes targeting children.”

“The sexual abuse of children is repugnant, and it victimizes the most innocent and vulnerable of all,” Attorney General William Barr said.

“We must bring the full force of the law against sexual predators, and with the help of our Internet Crimes Against Children program, we will. Over the span of just two months, our ICAC task forces investigated more than 18,000 complaints of internet-related abuse and helped arrest 1,700 alleged abusers.”

“I would like to thank our Office of Justice Programs, all of the task force members, and especially the state and local partners who helped us achieve these important results,” Barr added. “We are committed to bringing the defendants in these cases to justice and protecting every American child.”

A summary of the operation released by the DOJ Tuesday explained that “Broken Heart” had several objectives.

“The operation targeted suspects who: (1) produce, distribute, receive and possess child pornography; (2) engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes; (3) engage in the sex trafficking of children; and (4) travel across state lines or to foreign countries and sexually abuse children,” the DOJ stated.

Since Trump was inaugurated in 2017, child trafficking arrests have skyrocketed.

For example, in October, the U.S. Marshall’s conducted Operation MISafeKid in Michigan, resulting in 123 rescued children from sex trafficking.

