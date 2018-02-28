Operation Paul Revere 2018 Broadcast: Free Speech Hangs in the Balance

Free speech hangs in the balance as the globalists attempt to bring down Infowars once and for all.
In the wake of Youtube and CNN’s unprecedented attacks against us, which have resulted in the official Alex Jones channel being frozen on the video-sharing platform, Infowars is vowing to defend free speech with a 34-hour marathon broadcast running from this Thursday, March 1, at 8AM Central to Friday at 6PM.
🚨 Infowars is taking a stand against the thought police with a 34hr transmission starting 8am March 1st on through Friday at 6pm.
( 📡 Watch LIVE at: https://t.co/Fdp30pZjNO )
Learn more: https://t.co/7GEiIoiO9m#infowars #OperationPaulRevere #USA #1A #TheGreatAwakening pic.twitter.com/5RWNH1mmC2
— infowars (@infowars) February 27, 2018
It is more important than ever to defend independent media and the tip of the spear in the fight for Western civilization as anti-American forces vow to erode our most cherished values.
Infowars will be offering massive sales at InfowarsStore.com throughout the broadcast, which will feature special reports and your favorite guests.
With our countless victories piling up against the corrupt media and Deep State, the globalists are more panicked than ever.
Alert your friends and family and tune in to Infowars.com/show to let the world know you won’t stand idly by as our Republic comes under attack.
Check out our preliminary show schedule below:
Thursday
8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight
11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show
3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer
6PM-8:30PM – Jake Lloyd with Jerome Corsi & Gerald Celente
8:30PM-10PM – Alex Jones
10PM-12AM – Owen Shroyer & Darrin McBreen
Friday
12AM-3AM – Rob Dew and Lee Ann McAdoo
3AM-5AM – Harrison Smith
5AM-6AM – Tommy Robinson
6AM-8AM – Paul Joseph Watson
8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight
11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show
3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer
Operation Paul Revere 2018 – Save Free Speech! Pt.1