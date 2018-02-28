Operation Paul Revere 2018 Broadcast: Free Speech Hangs in the Balance

Free speech hangs in the balance as the globalists attempt to bring down Infowars once and for all.

In the wake of Youtube and CNN’s unprecedented attacks against us, which have resulted in the official Alex Jones channel being frozen on the video-sharing platform, Infowars is vowing to defend free speech with a 34-hour marathon broadcast running from this Thursday, March 1, at 8AM Central to Friday at 6PM.

It is more important than ever to defend independent media and the tip of the spear in the fight for Western civilization as anti-American forces vow to erode our most cherished values.

Infowars will be offering massive sales at InfowarsStore.com throughout the broadcast, which will feature special reports and your favorite guests.

With our countless victories piling up against the corrupt media and Deep State, the globalists are more panicked than ever.

Alert your friends and family and tune in to Infowars.com/show to let the world know you won’t stand idly by as our Republic comes under attack.

Check out our preliminary show schedule below:

Thursday

8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight

11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show

3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer

6PM-8:30PM – Jake Lloyd with Jerome Corsi & Gerald Celente

8:30PM-10PM – Alex Jones

10PM-12AM – Owen Shroyer & Darrin McBreen

Friday

12AM-3AM – Rob Dew and Lee Ann McAdoo

3AM-5AM – Harrison Smith

5AM-6AM – Tommy Robinson

6AM-8AM – Paul Joseph Watson

8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight

11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show

3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer

Operation Paul Revere 2018 – Save Free Speech! Pt.1

