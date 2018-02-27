Operation Paul Revere 2018 - Special Broadcast in Defense of Free Speech

Infowars and free speech are under attack like never before.

Youtube has now frozen our main channel, The Alex Jones Channel, and its next move will be a complete shutdown.

When corporations who bill themselves as bastions of independent thought censor or control what the public can see, they effectively have a monopoly on free speech.

Infowars is taking a stand against the thought police with a special 34-hour marathon broadcast starting this Thursday, March 1, at 8AM Central on through Friday at 6PM.

With your help, we can continue to unlock minds worldwide.

Here’s a preliminary show schedule:

Thursday

8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight

11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show

3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer

6PM-7PM – Jake Lloyd

7PM-10PM – Alex Jones

10PM-12AM – Owen Shoyer & Darrin McBreen