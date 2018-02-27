Operation Paul Revere 2018 - Special Broadcast in Defense of Free Speech

Infowars and free speech are under attack like never before.
Youtube has now frozen our main channel, The Alex Jones Channel, and its next move will be a complete shutdown.
When corporations who bill themselves as bastions of independent thought censor or control what the public can see, they effectively have a monopoly on free speech.
Infowars is taking a stand against the thought police with a special 34-hour marathon broadcast starting this Thursday, March 1, at 8AM Central on through Friday at 6PM.
We’ll push back against the globalist agenda during this broadcast with huge sales at InfowarsStore.com, special reports and featured guests.
With your help, we can continue to unlock minds worldwide.
Here’s a preliminary show schedule:
Thursday
8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight
11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show
3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer
6PM-7PM – Jake Lloyd
7PM-10PM – Alex Jones
10PM-12AM – Owen Shoyer & Darrin McBreen
Friday
12AM-3AM – Rob Dew and Guests
3AM-5AM – Harrison Smith
5AM-6AM – Tommy Robinson
6AM-8AM – Paul Joseph Watson
8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight
11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show
3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer