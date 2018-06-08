Operations against IS in Afghanistan to intensify, U.S. general says

Image Credits: flickr, home_of_chaos.

The United States intends to step up military operations against Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan during a temporary ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban, the top U.S. general in Afghanistan said on Friday.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced the first unconditional ceasefire with the Taliban, coinciding with the end of the Muslim fasting month. But that excludes other militant groups such as Islamic State.

The group has developed a stronghold in Nangarhar, on the porous eastern border with Pakistan, and become some of the country’s most dangerous militants since they appeared around the start of 2015.

“(Operations against ISIS) will continue, in fact will be even intensified during this period of ceasefire as we focus on ISIS,” U.S. Army General John Nicholson, commander of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, told reporters.

Read more


Related Articles

Sudan Cuts All Defense Ties With North Korea

Sudan Cuts All Defense Ties With North Korea

World at War
Comments
N. Korea Denuclearization Could Cost $20 Billion

N. Korea Denuclearization Could Cost $20 Billion

World at War
Comments

China on US bombers flying over South China Sea: ‘Running amuck is risky’

World at War
Comments

China’s New Drone Fighter Jet: Gimmick or ‘Nightmare?’

World at War
Comments

China Flight Tests New Multi-Warhead ICBM

World at War
Comments

Comments