Opioid Crisis: How The US Can Contain And Reverse The Epidemic

While President Trump’s national opioid commission, headed by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie,failed to meet its second deadline last week, a report released this month recommends various measures federal, state and local officials should take to tackle the epidemic.

The report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, requested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said it will take years of “sustained and coordinated efforts” to “contain and reverse the harmful societal effects of the prescription and illicit opioid epidemics,” which go hand-in-hand and continue to spiral.

“The committee was very concerned and impressed at the size and scope of the opioid epidemic,” said David Clark, a professor of anesthesia at Stanford University who worked on the report, in a phone interview with International Business Times on Thursday. He added the crisis will “take years to unwind” because it “has been decades in the making.”

Read more