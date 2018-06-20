Opioid crisis sending thousands of children into foster care

Image Credits: richiec / WIkimedia Commons.

The opioid epidemic ravaging states and cities across the country has sent a record number of children into foster and state care systems, taxing limited government resources and testing a system that is already at or near capacity.

An analysis of foster care systems around the country shows the number of children entering state or foster care rising sharply, especially in states hit hardest by opioid addiction. The children entering state care are younger, and they tend to stay in the system longer, than ever before.

Among states hardest hit by the epidemic, the populations of children in foster or state care has risen by 15 percent to 30 percent in just the last four years, The Hill’s analysis shows. In other states, the number of children referred to child welfare programs has ballooned, even if those kids do not end up in foster care.

Read more


Related Articles

Study Links Environment to Falling IQ Levels

Study Links Environment to Falling IQ Levels

Health
Comments
Helicopter Parenting Hurts Kid's Emotional Well-Being, Behavior - Study

Helicopter Parenting Hurts Kid’s Emotional Well-Being, Behavior – Study

Health
Comments

Plant-Based Diet Boon For Diabetes Patients

Health
Comments

McDonald’s to test alternative to plastic straws in some US restaurants

Health
Comments

Bone Mass Suffers When Teen Girls Binge Drink – Study

Health
Comments

Comments