Opioid Overdoses Soar 30% In One Year

America is struggling to win its battle against drug addiction.

Opioid overdoses jumped 30% from July 2016 to September 2017 in 52 areas across 45 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. Opioid overdoses increased in the Midwestern region over the same period and spiked 54% in the largest cities in the country.

These figures provide an “early warning system” for health departments to coordinate a response, the CDC report said. “This fast-moving epidemic does not stay within state and county lines,” it added.

