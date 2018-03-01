Opioid Summit: Trump Mulls "Ultimate Penalty" For Drug Dealers

President Trump on Thursday said his administration will soon unveil new policy initiatives that aim to combat the growing opioid crisis, claiming his priority is to “get tough” on drug dealers and begin prosecuting certain opioid manufacturers.

“(We’re) going to be rolling out policy over the next three weeks and it will be very, very strong. I’ve also spoken to (Attorney General) Jeff (Sessions) about bringing a lawsuit against some of these opioid companies,” Trump said during a White House event on the issue. “You have people who go to the hospital with a broken arm and they come out and they’re addicted … to painkillers.”

“Hopefully we can do some litigation against the opioid companies. I think that’s very important because a lot of states are doing it. I keep saying if the states are doing it, why isn’t the federal government doing it?” he added.

