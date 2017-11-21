Opioids are Mind-control Drugs; MKULTRA is Alive and Well

Wikipedia: “[MKULTRA was] the code name given to a program of experiments on human subjects, at times illegal, designed and undertaken by the United States Central Intelligence Agency. Experiments on humans were intended to identify and develop drugs and procedures to be used in interrogations and torture in order to weaken the individual to force confessions through mind control…MKUltra used numerous methodologies to manipulate people’s mental states and alter brain functions, including the surreptitious administration of drugs (especially LSD) and other chemicals…”

A worldwide population enslaved to mind-control drugs—this is a dream that exceeds the fantasies of the old CIA MKULTRA warriors. And it’s here.

A few “adverse effects” of opioids: sedation, psychological dependence, physical addiction, hallucinations, delirium, brain fog, lowered level of consciousness, and thus, increased suggestibility.

Opioid effects may not be as overtly dramatic as those of MKULTRA LSD, but the overall impact on the mind is just as severe.

As I’ve shown in past articles, a major pipeline for opioids starts at the top of the food chain: pharma manufacturers like Purdue and Insys, who are traffickers. (note to reader: Opioid archive here.)

This follows the pattern of LSD, which in the 1960s was manufactured by Sandoz (and then obtained in large quantities by the CIA for MKULTRA). However, now, there is no need for the CIA. Huge shipments of opioids go directly to rogue pharmacies and pain clinics, who are lower level dealers, and then on to addicts.

Mind control has gone public in a huge way—far beyond the reach of LSD in the 1960s and 70s.

In fact, Congress and former President Barack Obama have played a major role in protection of the pharmaceutical traffickers. This assist occurred in April of 2016, when a new law was passed and signed by Obama: Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act of 2016.

The whole thrust of that law was to create a much higher barrier, blocking the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) from freezing pharma’s huge opioid shipments to lower level traffickers.

The Washington Post, which did a long piece on that law, reached out to Obama and his then Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, but both of them declined to comment. Well, enablers of the raging opioid epidemic would opt for silence, wouldn’t they?

Member of Congress, who are now bloviating about the need to curtail opioid trafficking, voted for the heinous law. They would now need to repeal it—but the horse is out of the barn.

The Guardian reports that “More than 64,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, most involving a prescription painkiller or an illicit opioid like heroin.”

Millions and millions of opioid addicts from every level of society are looking for their next fix in countries around the world.

In the US, AP states, “The White House says the true cost of the opioid drug epidemic in 2015 was $504bn, or roughly half a trillion dollars. In an analysis…the Council of Economic Advisers says the figure is more than six times larger than the most recent estimate.”

Half a trillion dollars.

More than 80 years ago, the largest pharmaceutical and chemical cartel in the world, IG Farben, brought the Nazi regime into power in Germany. Farben’s ghastly medical experiments on prisoners during World War 2 set the tone for the future of the medical drug industry. We are now seeing that pattern playing out on the world stage with opioids.

I recently looked up the number of different opioid medical drugs on the market. I stopped counting at 50. This is outrageous. With morphine and two or three more powerful opioids, all the legitimate needs of patients in severe pain could be met. In fact, it is the proliferation of various opioids that laid the groundwork for the current addiction and death crisis. There is no way to control the distribution of so many drugs.

Roughly 10 years into its MKULTRA mind control program (circa 1960), the CIA discovered the following: drugs like LSD and more powerful spinoffs were not reliable for controlling minds. The effort to program people to commit certain acts (e.g., thefts and assassinations) and then forget what they had done was unpredictable. There might be some successes, but there were many failures.

However, a different picture emerged. The drugs were effective in creating mind CHAOS.

Yes, the drugs could make the brain resemble scrambled eggs. That was no major technical feat. It was easily accomplished.

—“Control” the mind in the sense of rendering it hopelessly confused, and making it a broadcaster of errant and useless signals. Making it, in later stages, deeply passive.

Enter what we call Globalism today. In essence, this international Rockefeller movement (Rockefeller interests held huge power in the pharmaceutical arena) was aiming for governance of the global population.

What was needed, to accomplish this goal, was a way to repress, derail, confuse, debilitate, and cancel the clarity of minds on a mass basis, in every country of the world.

A silent war. A long-term successful war, in order to erase resistance to a takeover.

Mind control in the sense of mind chaos.

This is the wider version of MKULTRA.

No better example exists than the current opioid epidemic.

Any conspiracy has several levels of “who benefits.” It’s easy to say pharma’s plots are all about money and profit and nothing else. But at the highest level, control over populations is the key. The money is taken for granted.

When a combine like the Rockefeller cartel has all the money it can hope for, it’s aiming for something else.

It wants the world.

And drugs are one of its greatest weapons.

This article first appeared at NoMoreFakeNews.com.