The National Safety Council has reported that Americans are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than car crashes for the first time.

As Statista’s Niall McCarthy notes, the overall rate of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. increased by 9.6 percent between 2016 and 2017 with the death rate from fentanyl skyrocketing 45 percent. The U.S. had experienced a shocking 70,000 overdose deaths by late 2018 and unsurprisngly, the National Safety Council says that there is an increased risk of dying due to the crisis.

As of 2017, someone living in the U.S: had a 1 in 96 chance of dying from a drug overdose while the probability of dying in a car crash was 1 in 103. The most likely cause of death is still heart disease with lifetime odds of 1 in 6 while overdoses comes fifth overall.

You will find more infographics at Statista

After a spate of mass shootings, the chances of dying due to gun assault stands at 1 in 285, greater than perishing in a motorcycle accident, drowning or choking to death. Dying in a railway accident remains highly unlikely with the chances of that happening 1 in 243,765. Dying from a lightning strike is actually more likely at 1 in 218,106.



Weaponized LSD and DMT have been used by the CIA to manipulate and control people who want to “expand their minds”, but after taking the drug will actually experience the evil of the “left hand path”. Jan Irvin joins Alex to discuss his experiences taking DMT with Joe Rogan and Eddie Bravo and solutions to this drug deception.