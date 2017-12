While cocaine is the biggest killer of blacks, white middle class drug overdoses are coming from opioids and opioid deaths are rising rapidly with blacks and hispanics. Opioid addiction is not so much a failure of the 41 year old War on Drugs as it is a success story of Big Pharma. Rand Paul was wise to the trap when he was suffering from pain and you need to know there is an effective, non-addictive alternative.