When disaster occurs, criminals find an opportunity to ply their nefarious trade. Houston police chief Art Acevedo says he has arrested 14 looters since Sunday and that they face 5 years to life for preying on the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Also, online phishing scams rob the charity intended for the victims. Price gouging at gas stations and hotels has been rampant and worst of all fake firefighters and fake homeland security agents are committing acts of armed robbery on the vulnerable.