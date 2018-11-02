Oprah Cites History Of 'Lynchings' As Reason to Vote Democrat

From Breitbart, “Oprah Invokes Lynching, Oppression in Campaign Speech for Stacey Abrams”:

In a Thursday speech in the Republican-leaning suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, Oprah Winfrey urged voters to make history by backing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in next week’s election, saying she refuses to allow the sacrifices of those who were “lynched” and “oppressed” to be “in vain.”

Abrams is locked in a tight race with her Republican rival, Georgia secretary of state Brian Kemp, as she tries to become the nation’s first black female governor.

Oprah Winfrey praised Abrams as a “change-maker” who represents the values of all Georgians. The talk show icon, who rarely makes political endorsements, drew cheers when she said she’s a registered independent who was not in Georgia at anyone’s request.

“I paid to come here myself, and I approved this message,” Winfrey said, explaining that she tracked down Abrams’ cell phone number and called her to say she wanted to offer assistance in the final days of the campaign.

“I’m here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed and oppressed,” Winfrey told attendees at the Cobb Civic Center Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. “I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain.”

Oprah’s whole speech was pure identity politics from beginning to end:

According to our fake news media, it’s “racist” for Trump to share an ad showing an illegal alien celebrating his murder of two cops but saintly for Oprah to evoke fears of “lynchings” and “oppression.”

If you’re wondering what Oprah means by ending “oppression” this classic clip from 2013 might give you a clue:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Michael Moore Tells "Angry White American Guys" to "Give it Up"

Michael Moore Tells “Angry White American Guys” to “Give it Up”

U.S. News
Comments
Video Shows Migrant Caravan Members Throwing Rocks at Helicopter

Video Shows Migrant Caravan Members Throwing Rocks at Helicopter

U.S. News
Comments

6-in-9 Swing District Voters: Keep Migrant Caravan Out of the Country

U.S. News
comments

Rep Louie Gohmert Doubles-Down After Ending Dobbs Segment With ‘It’s Not Anti-Semitic To Criticize Soros

U.S. News
comments

“Don’t Ever Repeat This”: Beto Aides Busted Funneling Caravan Funds In Undercover Sting

U.S. News
comments

Comments