Oprah Leads BLM Ransom Summit With List of Demands for America

Oprah is leading a two-day televised racial summit on behalf of Black Lives Matter to lay out the radical organization’s list of demands moving forward following almost two weeks of nationwide rioting over George Floyd’s death.

The event, called “Where Do We Go From Here?”, which aired Tuesday and will continue Wednesday, features over a dozen black social justice and far-left political figures, including failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” Winfrey said last week in a statement. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

In the promo, Oprah outlines questions she will pose to the guests, including “What matters now?”, “What do we want?” and “What are our demands?”

Demands? After weeks of rioting, looting, and destruction, this sounds more like a hostage situation than an honest “conversation” about racism.

“Systemic racism and the current state of America will be key topics of a discussion that aims to provide ‘important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change,’ according to OWN [Oprah Winfrey Network] President Tina Perry,” the L.A. Times reported Tuesday.

Oprah’s BLM event airs across multiple channels like HGTV, ID, The Food Network, Discovery, and TLC.

Given the presence of multiple Democrat politicians and radical social justice figures, the event will likely promote divisive far-left issues like “white privilege,” Medicare For All, Green New Deal, overthrowing capitalism, and defunding the police nationwide.

Watch Part 1 for yourself below:

Part 2, which airs tonight, will be added when it becomes available.

