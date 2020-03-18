Oprah Winfrey Forced to Deny She Was Caught Up in Celebrity Sex Trafficking Arrests

Oprah Winfrey has been forced to deny claims she was caught up in a global sweep of arrests for sex trafficking after she trended number one on Twitter.

Rumors began to swirl on social media that Winfrey’s house in Boca Raton, Florida, had been raided by the authorities.

These were sparked by a Facebook post that claimed the property had been seized and was being “excavated.”

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE,” tweeted Oprah. “Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitising and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

The fake news story also appears to have been amplified by a post which claims that the coronavirus pandemic is merely a cover for a global arrest sweep of celebrities, politicians, major CEOs and bankers.

The post asserts that the arrests were triggered after Harvey Weinstein “agreed to a deal in exchange for his testimony against hundreds of top Hollywood celebrities and their involvement in the drug business, pedophilia and child trafficking.”

While it makes for a conspiracy theory that could be made into an interesting movie, none of it is true.

“The staggering amount of people believing a 100% fake story about Oprah doesn’t make me feel good about the chances of society continuing,” commented Andy Lassner, who works for Ellen DeGeneres, one of the celebrities named in the post.

This is yet another lesson for people who post ridiculous claims attributed to “QAnon.”

The entire thing has zero foundation in reality and only makes conservatives look like swivel-eyed lunatics.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!