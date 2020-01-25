Optimism about race relations in America nearly doubles since Obama’s last year

Throughout President Trump’s three years in office the mainstream media has devoted a lot of attention to an alleged increase in hate crimes and racist shenanigans across the country.

But just as many of the so-called hate crimes are ultimately debunked as hoaxes, a new poll suggests American’s aren’t buying the fake news narrative about an increasingly racist U.S.A.

“Americans are more optimistic about race relations in this country than they have been in several years,” according to Rasmussen Reports. “A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 34% of American Adults rate race relations in America as good or excellent, matching the high that was previously released in 2014.”

For reference, that’s more than twice as optimistic as folks were when Obama, the nation’s first black president, left office.

The 34 percent is “up from 25% a year ago and an all-time low of 18% in 2016, Barack Obama’s final year in the White House,” the pollster reports.



The survey involved 1,000 American adults questioned on Jan. 19 and 20, and results have a 3 percent margin of error.

“Thirty-one percent (31%) still view race relations as poor, consistent with findings in recent years but up from a low of 15% in 2011,” according to the poll, released on Friday.

While the Rasmussen poll is seemingly good news, it comes on the heels of a Washington Post-Ipsos poll of American blacks released last week that shows most are not big fans of the president and few give him credit for improving their lives.

Eight in 10 of black Americans polled said they believe Trump is racist, while 77 said he deserves “only some” or “hardly any” credit for the record low 5.5 percent black unemployment rate.

“I don’t think (Trump) has anything to do with unemployment among African Americans,” Ethel Smith, an elderly nanny near Atlanta, told The Washington Post. “I’ve always been a working poor person. That’s just who I am.”

The Post and Ipsos concluded only 7 percent of black Americans approve of Trump’s job performance. Three-quarters of the 1,088 black adults polled Jan. 2-8 told the pollsters Trump’s policies are “bad for African Americans,” while about the same percentage claim Obama’s actions were good.

“Few black Americans appear open to supporting Trump’s bid for reelection at this point. He receives between 4 and 5 percent support among black registered voters in head-to-head matchups against eight potential Democratic nominees,” the Post reports.

“But the level of Democratic support depends on who is the party’s nominee, peaking at 82 percent for former vice president Joe Biden and falling to 57 percent for former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.”

