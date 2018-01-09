Optimism in job market up sharply: Gallup

More than half of Americans are optimistic about the prospects of finding quality jobs, according to a new Gallup survey.

According to that survey, 56 percent of Americans viewed the job market positively in 2017 – up sharply from 42 percent in 2016.

The 2017 number is the highest annual average since Gallup began tracking public perceptions of the job market in 2001. The number tracks closely with the unemployment rate, which fell in 2017 from an average of 4.9 percent to 4.4 percent.

A positive job market outlook rose sharply among Republicans at the beginning of 2017, around the time President Trump took office. Conversely, the percentage of Democrats who voiced optimism in the job market fell 10 percent – down to 45 percent – shortly after Trump office, though that number currently sits at 50 percent.

Read more