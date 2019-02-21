Optimism in Trump Camp Grows as Dems Embrace Their Inner Socialist

Image Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

Republicans toiling to re-elect President Trump are freshly optimistic, confident a Democratic Party dominated by ambitious progressives is scaring wayward factions of the conservative coalition back into the fold.

With a midterm election rebuke and disastrous government shutdown in the rear view, Trump’s 2020 campaign team and constellation of key outside supporters are sensing a turnaround.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The president hasn’t changed his controversial ways. But Trump’s top lieutenants believe that newly empowered liberal Democrats — in Washington and across the country — plus the sometimes peculiar spectacle of the Democratic primary, are causing uneasy Republicans to reconsider their opposition.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes joins Alex & Owen to discuss the possibility that Jussie is working as a democratic operative.


