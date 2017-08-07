Optimism of Small-Business Owners at Highest Level Seen in Decade

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Optimism for small-business owners about their business situation is at the highest level seen in a decade, according to a poll from Gallup.

Business owners were asked about their current business situation and how they felt about their businesses’ future. While business owners are historically more positive about the future than their current situation, the results from this poll show a large uptick in how businesses feel about their current situation.

“The overall increase in the index this quarter is mainly the result of an uptick in present situation ratings, rather than expectations about the future,” Gallup states. “The present situation score rose from +36 in the second quarter to +45 in the third quarter.”

Twenty-one percent of small-business owners said they increased the number of jobs, which is one point below the all-time high of 22 percent seen in 2007. Only 10 percent of business-owners said the number of jobs has declined in the past year, which is the lowest level seen since 2006.

Read more