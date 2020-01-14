Orange Man Bad: Chant My Mind

After four straight years of chants, tantrums, ranting and raving, ask yourself this – has all the fuss changed your mind about President Trump?

Tens-of-thousands gathered for miles outside the entrance of the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio to see President Trump speak at a recent rally as agitated protesters stood alongside, waving signs, screaming and yelling.

We asked attendees of the rally if the protesters have changed their minds about President Trump.

Here is what they had to say.

YouTube Version:

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of the up to 50% off savings on our storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Bombshell Video: Bernie Sanders Organizer Warns Conservatives Will Go To Soviet-Style Gulags For Re-education

Bombshell Video: Bernie Sanders Organizer Warns Conservatives Will Go To Soviet-Style Gulags For Re-education

U.S. News
Comments
Stephen King Savaged by 'Woke' Mob For Saying Art Should be Judged on Quality, Not "Diversity"

Stephen King Savaged by ‘Woke’ Mob For Saying Art Should be Judged on Quality, Not “Diversity”

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Freak Out Over Video Showing Vince Vaughn Talking to President Trump

U.S. News
comments

Fans Cheer Donald Trump as He Attends College Football Championship Game

U.S. News
comments

Washington Post: Donald Trump Will Transfer $7.2 Billion for Border Wall

U.S. News
comments

Comments