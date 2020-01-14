Orange Man Bad: Chant My Mind

After four straight years of chants, tantrums, ranting and raving, ask yourself this – has all the fuss changed your mind about President Trump?

Tens-of-thousands gathered for miles outside the entrance of the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio to see President Trump speak at a recent rally as agitated protesters stood alongside, waving signs, screaming and yelling.

We asked attendees of the rally if the protesters have changed their minds about President Trump.

Here is what they had to say.

YouTube Version:

