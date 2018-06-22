Orban Claims Border Security Independence

Hungary’s government and parliament have all the tools they need to protect the country from migration, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

In his regular interview to public Kossuth Radio, Orban said that Hungary still needed a well-equipped military irrespective of the migration issue. If Hungary faced an armed threat today, its military would only have a limited capability to counter it, the prime minister argued.

Orban called the “Stop Soros” package of laws and related constitutional amendments approved by parliament this week “nice, sophisticated pieces of legal work.” He said it would be “very difficult” for anyone to find fault in a parliamentary decision that had been supported by 80-90 percent of lawmakers.

Read more

Do not miss:

