Orban: Mass Migration a "Recipe For Destroying The Earth"

Image Credits: European People's Party, Flickr.

The recent mayoral election in Hodmezovasarhely, in southern Hungary, was a kind of “parliamentary election warmup,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that he expected a single opposition candidate to run in many or perhaps most constituencies in the general election in April.

A “pact” has most likely been finalized under which a single opposition candidate will run against the anti-migration civic candidate in constituencies, Orban told public Kossuth radio. Until now, it was “beyond political fantasy” that Jobbik would be joining forces with Democratic Coalition (DK) but it is now time that “we face up with this reality,” he added.

“I can see the money of (US billionaire) George Soros in the background and I can see the maneuvering tricks” against which open and sincere talk is the only cure, he said.

Read more


Related Articles

Farage on Brexit: "We Voted to Become an Independent Country. Full Stop."

Farage on Brexit: “We Voted to Become an Independent Country. Full Stop.”

Globalism
Comments
Teacher Brainwashes Students to Launch Terror Attacks in London

Teacher Brainwashes Students to Launch Terror Attacks in London

Globalism
Comments

African Migrant Attacks Refugee Worker Over Lack of Wi-Fi

Globalism
Comments

French President Macron’s Disapproval Rating Hits 58%

Globalism
Comments

Tommy Robinson Banned By Twitter

Globalism
Comments

Comments