Orban: Mass Migration a "Recipe For Destroying The Earth"

The recent mayoral election in Hodmezovasarhely, in southern Hungary, was a kind of “parliamentary election warmup,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that he expected a single opposition candidate to run in many or perhaps most constituencies in the general election in April.

A “pact” has most likely been finalized under which a single opposition candidate will run against the anti-migration civic candidate in constituencies, Orban told public Kossuth radio. Until now, it was “beyond political fantasy” that Jobbik would be joining forces with Democratic Coalition (DK) but it is now time that “we face up with this reality,” he added.

“I can see the money of (US billionaire) George Soros in the background and I can see the maneuvering tricks” against which open and sincere talk is the only cure, he said.

