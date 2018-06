Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has hit out at George Soros in an explosive radio interview, accusing the billionaire of profiteering from the ‘ruination of the continent.’

During his weekly radio show, the Hungarian firebrand said that he is conducting his war against George Soros in the open.

Orbán said ‘Soros and his “army[‘s]” ideological motivation is a multicultural Europe’ and that ‘they do not like the traditions of Christian Europe’.

