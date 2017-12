In the collective imagination, planets of a solar system all circle in the equatorial plane of their star.

The star also spins, and its spin axis is aligned with the spin axes of the planetary orbits, giving the impression of a well-ordered system.

But nature is capricious, as an international team led by researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, has detected a planetary system turned upside down. This discovery is published this week in the prestigious journal Nature.

