Oregon Adds Third Gender Option to Driver's Licenses, State IDs

Oregon has enacted a controversial measure allowing its residents to identify themselves as male, female, or neither on driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The new measure, passed by Oregon’s Transportation Commission and which goes into effect on July 3, will give Oregonians the option to choose among three gender categories when applying for driver’s licenses or state identification cards: male, female, or “X” — for a “non-binary” or unspecified sex.

Oregon resident Jamie Shupe, who became the nation’s first person to legally change his gender to “non-binary” or unspecified, plans to be among the state’s first to make use of the new identification on his driver’s license. “I’ve trembled with the fear of failure and cried tears until I had no more tears to cry, because of the magnitude of what’s been at stake — and now won,” Shupe told NBC News. “But in the end, the huge legal and non-binary civil rights battle that I expected to unfold going into this never came to pass; simply because this was always the right thing to do all along.” NBC News reported that “Shupe plans to apply for a non-binary driver’s license on July 3, alongside their [sic] wife, Sandy.”

