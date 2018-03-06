Oregon becomes first state to add new gun law since Parkland shooting

Image Credits: JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty Images.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) signed a bill into law Monday that blocks convicted domestic and abusers from owning guns, making the state the first to add a new gun safety law since the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., last month, HuffPost reported.

The state had already banned those with domestic violence or stalking convictions from owning guns, but this measure closes a loophole that allowed abusers or stalkers who aren’t living with, married to or have children with the victim to keep the weapons.

The Oregon legislature passed the measure last month.

“I’m proud to sign this bill, making Oregon the first state to take action to prevent senseless gun violence since the tragedy in Parkland, Florida,” Brown said in a statement, according to HuffPost.

