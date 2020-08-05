Oregon Film Fest Cancels Screening of "Kindergarten Cop" After Complaints it Glorifies Police

An Oregon film festival has reversed its decision to screen the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic “Kindergarten Cop” after people on social media complained it glorifies police.

The 1990 film was set to be shown outdoors at the NW Film Center on August 6 due to it being filmed in Oregon, but after numerous complaints from SJWs on Twitter the event organizer agreed to cancel the screening.

One progressive liberal Portland author whose criticism contributed to the film being pulled, Lois Leveen, claimed the movie, in which an FBI agent poses as a school teacher to nab a drug dealer, traumatizes children and promotes a “school-to-prison pipeline.”

“National reckoning on overpolicing is a weird time to revive ‘Kindergarten Cop.’ IRL, we are trying to end the school-to-prison pipeline,” Leveen wrote on Twitter.

“There’s nothing entertaining about the presence of police in schools, which feeds the ‘school-to-prison’ pipeline in which African American, Latinx and other kids of color are criminalized rather than educated. Five- and 6-year-olds are handcuffed and hauled off to jail routinely in this country. And this criminalizing of children increases dramatically when cops are assigned to work in schools.”

Elaborating to the Willamette Week, Leveen compared the film, famous for its line, “It’s not a tumor!” to controversial classics like “Gone with the Wind,” which was recently pulled from streaming platforms.

“It’s true ‘Kindergarten Cop’ is only a movie. So are ‘Birth of a Nation’ and ‘Gone With the Wind,’ but we recognize films like those are not ‘good family fun,'” she wrote. “They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions.”

“Because despite what the movie shows,” she continued, “in reality, schools don’t transform cops. Cops transform schools, and in an extremely detrimental way.”

A rep for the NW Film Center claimed their decision was not just a response to Leveen’s criticism, but also due to “a dozen others, including Black community members who asked us to consider opening the Drive-In with a different movie.”

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Red bull finally takes a stand against cancel culture.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!