Oregon Mayor Accused of Soliciting Sex with Girl, 14, on Facebook

The 71-year-old mayor of a southern Oregon town was arrested Sunday, accused of setting up a meeting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who turned out to be a police officer.

Kenneth Lewis Barrett, who began his two-year term as mayor of Winston in January, spent two weeks exchanging Facebook messages with an online decoy created to target adults soliciting sex with children, court documents said.

He was arrested when he showed up to a designated meeting spot in Myrtle Creek, police said.

Barrett mentions in the online messages several times that he’s mayor of Winston, acknowledges the decoy is 14 and describes himself as “71 with the mind of a 17 year old and the energy of a 12 year old,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

