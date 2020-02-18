Oregon Patriots Push For Secession - Look To Join Idaho

Oregon residents who are fed up with the state’s Democrat politicians threatening their Constitutional rights are proposing a secession movement that would have over a dozen counties join the neighboring state of Idaho.

Six counties in northern California would join the conservative Oregon counties in redistricting to Idaho, according to a website promoting the measure.

The group, “Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho,” is gaining traction with multiple counties, allowing voters to weigh in on the proposal and possibly even getting the measure on the ballot in November.

“We’re picking up momentum. It takes a lot of oomph to get something like this started. I call it a peaceful revolution,” one of the group’s leaders Mike McCarter said.

“Rural counties have become increasingly outraged by laws coming out of the Oregon Legislature that threaten our livelihoods, our industries, our wallet, our gun rights, and our values,” McCarter continued. “We tried voting those legislators out, but rural Oregon is outnumbered and our voices are now ignored. This is our last resort.”

The Republican leader in the state Senate, Sen. Herman Baertschiger, supports the idea and told CNN he’d even help write the secession legislation.

“Democrats should be paying attention to how unhappy these Oregonians are with the current regime to seek secession from Oregon. I would welcome the idea to serve on the Greater Idaho legislature!” he said.

Rep. Gary Leif, a Republican in the Oregon House of Representatives, has a poster of the “Greater Idaho” map hanging in his office.

“The Greater Idaho would then be the only West Coast state that is a conservative red coastal state. We would then truly be representing conservative values with rural constituents,” Leif explained.

A website for Greater Idaho cites economic restrictions, attacks on religious liberty and infringements on citizens’ Second Amendment rights as reasons for the movement.

A similar movement is taking place in Virginia as Democrat politicians in the state continue passing anti-Second Amendement legislation prompting calls for counties secede and join the more conservative West Virginia.

