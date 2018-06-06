Oregon Sheriff's Office Reassigns Deputy after Video Shows him Repeatedly Punching Homeless Man

A sheriff’s deputy has been reassigned temporarily after video showed him repeatedly punching a homeless in Oregon during an arrest on Monday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Thompson has been moved to a non-patrol assignments while the arrest is reviewed.

Also seen in the video are Deputies Derrick Ramseyer, Dave Zahn, Ethan Griffith and Mark Ferron.

Video, obtained by KGW, show the officers outside the Marion County search-and-rescue center responding to reports of a missing father and son.

Read more