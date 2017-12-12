O'Reilly: Huge Fake Sex Assault Claim Against Trump Coming in January

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is predicting a huge onslaught against President Trump in January based around fake accusations of sexual assault as Democrats panic that Trump’s chances of re-election are surging.

Warning, “There’s going to be a tremendous assault on President Trump” beginning in January, O’Reilly says Democrats now feel they must go all in to destroy Trump now because he has a good chance of getting re-elected.

“There is an audio tape of an anti-Trump person offering $200,000 dollars to a woman to accuse Donald Trump of untoward behavior,” O’Reilly told Glenn Beck, adding that he may have to go to the U.S. Attorney himself because “there are at least three crimes on the tape”.

The former Fox News host added that “Donald Trump knows about the tape” and should be drawing attention to it to highlight how the entire raft of sexual assault allegations against him “is an industry, that there are false charges and money changing hands.”

“It will change the whole discussion if it ever gets out,” said O’Reilly, vowing that he’s “not going to allow the country to be deceived”.

Beck pointed out that setting a precedent where anyone can be destroyed by mere accusation alone will create huge incentives for both the left and the right to launch fake accusations.

As we highlighted yesterday, three of the women who accused Trump of sexually assaulting them are doing the media rounds once again despite their stories having been widely reported and discussed last year.

The only new accusations that seemed to emerge out of a much hyped Today Show appearance by these women were claims that Trump asked for their phone number and called one of them a rude name.

Trump referred to the accusations against him in a tweet this morning in which he remarked, “Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!”

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

The anti-Trump political class and segments of the media are obviously trying to play on the outrage generated by the #MeToo movement to ensnare the president and generate a tidal wave of condemnation.

As Michael Snyder writes, “It is funny how the mainstream media never even wanted to address the very serious allegations of sexual misconduct against Bill and Hillary Clinton that kept arising, and yet anyone with any sort of a claim against Trump gets front page coverage.”

