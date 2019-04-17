Organ Donor? Organs Cut Out of Patients’ Bodies Even While Conscious and Aware, Horrifying New Science Study Reveals

If you’re an organ donor, you might have chosen that status out of a sense of goodwill, thinking that medical personnel don’t harvest your organs until after you’re dead and unconscious. But a new scientific study reveals that organ harvesting is very likely taking place even while patients are still conscious, even though their hearts have stopped beating.

This means that patients are fully aware — and experience all the pain — of doctors rapidly cutting into their bodies and slicing away their organs in order to generate “transplant profits” for the corrupt medical system.

Even when your heart stops beating, you’re still alive and conscious for several minutes

You’re not really dead when your heart merely stops beating, even though that’s what doctors use to pronounce you dead. “[P]eople who have survived cardiac arrest later accurately described what was happening around them after their hearts stopped beating,” said Dr. Sam Parnia, a researcher who studies consciousness after death. His comments were reported by Fox News:

He said: “They’ll describe watching doctors and nurses working, they’ll describe having awareness of full conversations, of visual things that were going on, that would otherwise not be known to them.”

In other words, you’re still alive, conscious and aware for several minutes after your heart stops beating. Just because the heart stops doesn’t instantly disconnect the activity of the brain. (This should be obvious, but the corrupt, evil medical system has whitewashed this issue for years, pretending that death is instantaneous, taking place the moment the heart stops beating.)

“This means you are essentially ‘trapped’ inside your dead body with your brain still working,” reports Fox News. If you’re an organ donor, that’s the moment in which doctors slice into your body without using anesthesia (since they assume you’re dead) and start rapidly harvesting your organs. You feel every bit of it, but you’re trapped inside your body and can’t move or even scream.

If you’re an organ donor, greedy hospitals and unethical doctors may start harvesting your organs BEFORE you’re dead

Doctors are pushed by the medical industry to harvest as many organs as possible, since organs are free to the hospital, yet that same hospital can generate millions of dollars in revenue from an organ transplant. The organ trade is steeped in unethical medical crimes and horrifying realities that almost no one dares acknowledge. Over the years, there have been many reports that claim some doctors dishonestly declare patients to be deceased even when they aren’t, in order to start harvesting their organs before their heart stops beating.

A shocking investigative book called The Red Market (by Scott Carney) documents the unethical practices of the organ trade industry. The book’s subtitle is, “On the trail of the world’s organ brokers, bone thieves, blood farmers and child traffickers,” and it lays out the horrifying truth about the organ harvesting industry that the medical establishment has successfully covered up for decades.

The corrupt medical system pushes you to donate your organs for THEIR benefit, not yours

In summary, the entire push for you to become an organ donor is based on medical system profits. They need your organs in order to charge patients for organ transplant procedures, drugs and a lifetime of repeat doctor visits. In seeking to capture these profits, they falsely imply that somehow organ transplants are free to everyone, as if hospitals and doctors are volunteering their time and resources to save lives.

That’s a big lie.

In truth, organ transplants are a huge profit center for many hospitals, and while hospitals and doctors reap enormous profits on these procedures, they pay no money whatsoever to the family of the deceased person whose organs made the entire thing possible in the first place.

Why should organ donors give up their organs for free while doctors, hospitals and drug companies reap huge profits from those organs? If “saving lives” is the real goal, then why don’t hospitals the doctors offer all organ transplants for free?

The answer is obvious: It’s big business. It’s a profit center for the corrupt, evil medical industry.

And if you are an organ donor, you are perpetuating this great evil and possibly subjecting yourself to horrifying torture as surgeons rip your organs from your body while you’re still alive and conscious.

If you really want to help others, teach people how to protect their own organs through healthy living, nutrition and avoidance of toxins. By teaching people how to keeps their own organs healthy, you reduce the need for fresh organ transplants, thereby making more of those organs available to those who are waiting for them.

You can start by teaching people to avoid toxic vaccines, since vaccines damage the kidneys. Chemotherapy damages the heart, liver and brain. Exposure to glyphosate herbicide and other agricultural chemicals damages all your organs. If you really want to save lives and help others, encourage them to read Natural News where they can learn how to avoid disease and protect the organs God gave them.

Also read MedicalViolence.com for more stories about the extreme violence carried out against human beings by the medical system.