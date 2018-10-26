Orgy of Evidence In MAGA Bomber Plot

Alex takes your calls. Steve in Indiana makes the point that the evidence in the “mail-bomber” case is too perfect. This is similar to Hollywood scripting that indicates he may be a patsy.

Also:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Made For TV Pipe Bomb Hoax Blows Up In Establishment’s Face

Made For TV Pipe Bomb Hoax Blows Up In Establishment’s Face

Special Reports
Comments
The Big Issues Being Missed In The Midterms

The Big Issues Being Missed In The Midterms

Special Reports
Comments

Suspected Hoax Bomber Worked For Democrat Run Casinos

Special Reports
Comments

Experts: Deep State Bombing Hoax Is Unraveling Before Our Eyes

Special Reports
Comments

False Flag Bombings Are Distraction From Southern Invasion

Special Reports
Comments

Comments