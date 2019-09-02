David Hogg Sr. spews multiple lies on CNN:
-There are not “300” mass shootings in the U.S. per year, there have been 167 mass shootings since 1966: https://t.co/JAXCQrPTUW
-Gun violence does not kill “100” people in the U.S. per day, most of those are suicides. Correct # ≈30 https://t.co/c2FMiJlTYZ
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 1, 2019
O’Rourke Falsely Claims There Are “300 Mass Shootings Per Year,” Says, “This Is F*cked Up” On Air
Beta just keeps trying to get off 3%
Image Credits: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images.