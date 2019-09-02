O’Rourke Falsely Claims There Are “300 Mass Shootings Per Year,” Says, “This Is F*cked Up” On Air

Image Credits: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images.


Related Articles

Deep State: Lisa Page, Peter Strzok Conducted FBI’s Review to Classify Comey’s Memos

Deep State: Lisa Page, Peter Strzok Conducted FBI’s Review to Classify Comey’s Memos

U.S. News
Comments
Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson Says He Thinks Public Favors Gun Control Now: ‘This Time It Might Be Different’

Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson Says He Thinks Public Favors Gun Control Now: ‘This Time It Might Be Different’

U.S. News
Comments

President Trump: Stronger Background Checks Would Not Stop Attacks

U.S. News
comments

O’Rourke Assures Everyone: Yes, I Will Take Your Guns Away

U.S. News
comments

7th Illegal Alien To Be Arrested For Rape/Sexual Abuse In MD County In Past Six Weeks

U.S. News
comments

Comments